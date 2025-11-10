Nishant Singh Malkani clears the air on Ashnoor Kaur’s viral clip, refutes link to Abhishek Bajaj

Mumbai Nov 10 Television actor Nishant Singh Malkani has come out in defence of his friend and Bigg Boss contestant Ashnoor Kaur after a recent video of hers from an old concert went viral.

The actress, in the viral video, was seen dancing her heart out with a male friend of hers, whose face wasn't visible. As soon as the video went viral, it sparked rumours of Ashnoor hanging out with her BB 19 BFF Abhishek Bajaj.

Trolls went on to call their friendship in the Bigg Boss game show a part of their plan and accused them of putting up a fake show in the BB 19 house. However, Nishant clarified that the claims are false and based on misunderstanding. He stated that he was the one attending the event with Ashnoor, and the arm seen in the opening part of the viral video is his.

Dismissing the rumours, Nishant said, “That arm with the sleeve in the beginning of this video is mine. Ashnoor is a kid, sis, and we attended that concert together. Kindly don't spread misinformation.” Nishant confirmed the two did not attend the concert together, nor did they have any personal interaction there. He also added that social media users should be careful before drawing conclusions from short or edited clips. For the uninitiated, the clip was shot at a concert months ago and showed Ashnoor and Abhishek in separate videos but at the same event.

Some social media users quickly began claiming that the two were hanging out together and knew each other from before their participation in the BB 19 show and were hiding their past connection.

Meanwhile, in the BB reality show, Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from the house recently. His eviction led to Ashnoor having a breakdown and being seen inconsolable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor