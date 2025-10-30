Nishi Saxena shares how her role in ‘Vasudha’ gives her immense creative satisfaction

Mumbai, Oct 30 Television actress Nishi Saxena has opened up about joining the cast of “Vasudha,” expressing her excitement over her new role.

Speaking about her character, she revealed that her entry will bring a fresh twist to the storyline and add new dimensions to Dev and Vasu’s journey. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Nishi shared that the role has allowed her to explore a different side of her craft, making it both creatively fulfilling and challenging. Sharing her excitement about joining the show, Nishi said, “It feels amazing to be a part of Vasudha, especially when the story is at such a dramatic and emotional juncture. The show already has a strong connection with the audience, so joining it at this stage feels both exciting and rewarding. I’m thrilled to bring a new layer to the narrative and contribute to the ongoing twists in Dev and Vasu’s journey.”

As an actor, being part of such a show gives you immense creative satisfaction because every scene has depth and meaning. The team has been extremely welcoming, and it already feels like home on set. I’m really looking forward to how the audience reacts to my character and the new dimension she adds to the story.”

The ‘Anupamaa’ actress went on to add, “When I heard about the character and her relevance to the story, I knew it wasn’t a regular cameo or side part, it had depth and importance. I’ve always wanted to play a role that challenges me emotionally, and this one felt like the perfect opportunity. Nandini is not one-dimensional, there’s a mix of strength, vulnerability, and a sense of purpose in her actions. I loved that she isn’t just there to create drama, her presence actually impacts the lives of the main characters in a big way. Her entry will bring in many twists in Dev and Vasu’s life. Usually, a third angle is always seen to be negative, but that is not the case with my role. I’m sure the audience is going to love this character and find it very interesting.”

On a related note, “Vasudha” also stars Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharma in lead roles. The show airs every day on Zee TV.

