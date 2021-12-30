Nishigandha Wad roped in to play mom in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Dec 30 Popular TV and film actress Nishigandha Wad will be seen playing a mother in the upcoming family drama 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.

Speaking of the show, Nishigandha said: "Being a part of this industry for 31 years now, I have had the good fortune of doing a decent amount of work in various genres but 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' has to be one of my favourites. Another thing I appreciate is that the makers decided to come up with a show like ours, just at the right time."

The actress is known for her work in Marathi film and TV industry. She has done more than 160 films and TV serials. She is also the author of several books. Nishigandha has done Marathi films like 'Shejari Shejari' and 'Gruhpravesh' and also been part of Bollywood movies such as 'Wazir' and 'Race 3'.

She shared further about the show and her role, saying: "The pandemic has led all of us to reestablish our bond with our families and the show entering the horizon during such times is almost like a blessing in disguise. In the chaos of our daily lives, the show brings a sense of positivity and closeness, and take my word for it, that's all you are looking for. I hope and pray that viewers will make my character their own and continue to express their love and appreciation like they always have, as we embark on this new journey."

'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' will start from January 3 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor