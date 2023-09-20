Nita Ambani, her daughters-in-law celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence Antilia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, along with her daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held at their residence Antilia.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Tuesday hosted a get-together at their Mumbai home, to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The celebration brought together some of the renowned members from Bollywood, sports, business and political fraternities.

Actor Salman Khan marked his presence along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. The 'Dabanng' star looked dapper in a blue kurta.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Antilia with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan was spotted at the bash with his wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge.

Actor Anil Kapoor also arrived at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antila. He was joined by his wife Sunita and their son-in-law Karan Boolani.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on Tuesday. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

