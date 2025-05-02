Nita Ambani highlights India's "Timeless Civilisation" and "Young Global Icons" at WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, delivered an insightful speech on "Taking Indian Culture to the World" on the second day of the ongoing World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

In a jam-packed auditorium at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, Nita Ambani highlighted the powerful combination of "sacred traditions" and "modern dynamism" in India.

"We are a country enriched by the wisdom of its civilisation, but equally energised by the throbbing energy of the world's youngest population. A country where sacred traditions meet modern dynamism in perfect harmony, where the rising power of our economy, soon to be the third largest in the world, meets our soaring global soft power," said Nita Ambani.

Reflecting on India's rich history, Nita Ambani noted that our nation is the origin of the word 'OM' and is home to Sanskrit, which forms the basis for many languages worldwide.

The Reliance Foundation Chairperson also highlighted India's contributions to yoga, Ayurveda, science, the arts, classical music, and dance, among others, during her speech at WAVES 2025.

"India is the origin of OM, the sound of the birth of our universe, the birthplace of zero, shunya, the beginning of the infinite, the home of Sanskrit that gave the world language. The land of Yoga and Ayurveda, the pioneer in science and philosophy, from Aryabhatta's astronomical calculations to Adi Shankaracharya's Advaita Vedanta, the beacon of arts and literature, from our classical music and dance forms to the epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. We are the very cradle of civilisation," said Nita Ambani.

In her speech, Nita Ambani called India a "timeless civilisation" that has gifted humanity and the world with the ideals of truth, non-violence, unity, and peace.

"We are a timeless civilisation that gifted humanity with the enduring ideals of truth, non-violence, unity and peace. A luminous nation that gave the world the wisdom of the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita and the teachings of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. Bharat is where it all began," added Nita Ambani.

The Reliance Foundation Chairperson also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening India's position on the global stage through his vision and leadership.

"For centuries, India has gifted the world its wisdom, its beauty, and its soul. Somewhere along the way, our voice softened. But now it is rising again, and for that, we owe deep gratitude to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose unwavering vision and leadership have reignited India's voice on the world stage with pride and purpose," said Nita Ambani.

Nita Ambani expressed her admiration for singers Anoushka Shankar and Rishabh Sharma, Chef Vikas Khanna and Priyanka Chopra for representing the nation on the global stage with their work.

"Today, India's spirit is inspiring the world like never before, and young Indians are answering the call. Despite living away from India, young global icons like Anoushka Shankar and Rishabh Sharma in music, Vikas Khanna in cuisine, or Priyanka Chopra in cinema, are holding the spirit of India dear to their hearts and spreading the message of Indianness around the world," said Nita Ambani in her speech at WAVES 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025 on Thursday. WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups.

The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

