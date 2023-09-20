Nita Ambani hosts grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Nita Ambani, the founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a magnificent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her residence here.

The star-studded event saw several prominent personalities, including Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

The festivities at Antilia on Tuesday were a true reflection of the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is widely celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of India.

The centrepiece of the celebration was the exquisite Ganesha idol, adorned with traditional decorations and flowers, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Nita Ambani extended her warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion. She emphasised the importance of celebrating festivals that bring people together, fostering unity and a sense of community.

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's leading actors, was spotted at the event, radiating the joy and enthusiasm of the festivities.

The power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, known for their vibrant personalities, added a touch of glamour and charm to the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis graced the event with his presence, underscoring the significance of this cultural celebration in the state.

The presence of political leaders and renowned personalities from the film industry highlights the cultural diversity and unity that Ganesh Chaturthi embodies.

The grandeur of Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia showcased the essence of this cherished festival, bringing together people from various walks of life to rejoice in the spirit of unity, tradition, and devotion.

