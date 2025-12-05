Nita Ambani hosts special celebration at Swadesh flagship store in honour of India's artists and artisans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hosted a special celebration at the Swadesh flagship store at Eros in honour of India artists and artisans for an evening dedicated to traditional craftsmanship in Mumbai.

For the event, Nita Ambani wore a peacock-blue Banarasi saree from Swadesh, woven with the historic Kadhua technique, an age-old method known for its durability and intricate detailing.

The saree also featured the delicate Meena motifs, crafted with precision, showcasing the exceptional skill of Banaras' weaving community.

She complemented her saree with a blouse designed by Manish Malhotra, adorned with a delicate polki border. It stood out for its thoughtful touches, including hand-painted deity buttons and a vintage spinel tassel sourced from Nita Ambani's personal collection.

Nita Ambani's jewellery paid homage to India's regal aesthetic and personal lineage. She accessorised her outfit with antique Kundan polki earrings over a century old, a handcrafted jadau bird ring from Swadesh, and a cherished haath phool passed down from her mother, a symbol of family heritage.

The Swadsh Online store shared Nita Ambani's look from the event on their Instagram handle on Friday.

Through her attire and presence, Nita Ambani highlighted the importance of celebrating India's artisans.

The evening at Swadesh was a tribute to the country's timeless artistry, narrated through craft, culture, and heirloom elegance.

