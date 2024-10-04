Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani arrive at NMACC for opening night of 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband and Executive Director of the Piramal Group, Anand Piramal arrived at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' (WPY).

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra attended the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' (WPY).

Several other guests also graced the event.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

In April 2024, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani celebrated the anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani said, "It's a year already. And what a year it's been! It feels just like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC. Memories of that opening night are still so fresh and vivid that I can recall every moment of excitement, uncertainty, and nervousness. I remember standing here backstage and waiting anxiously for the first reactions. The overwhelming response and thunderous applause from all of you, our dear audience, will remain etched in my heart, as a beautiful memory for a lifetime! It was the moment I knew that we all had embarked on something truly special, something important, something noble, something that we hoped would make our nation proud and our culture shine."

Expressing gratitude, she stated in her speech, "I stand before you with a heart full of joy and a deep sense of gratitude. Thank you for an extraordinary year of firsts! Your presence has energized us. Your appreciation has inspired us. And your love for thee arts and for our beloved country has shaped this beautiful journey. Dil se dhanyawad."

She added, "I am also immensely grateful to all the artists from India and around the world who have blessed and trusted us with their art. In the last 366 days, we have hosted 670 artists, 700 shows, and over ONE MILLION audiences at NMACC. Our Art House has had several cutting-edge exhibitions that the world has ever seen. Through Swadesh, we have given a global platform to artisans from the remotest villages and smallest towns of our nation. It has been an honour to spotlight India's age-old arts and artisans and give them the respect and recognition that they so richly deserve."

On March 31 2023, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was formally inaugurated. The NMACC was established to display the sensory journey of India's rich cultural history through costume, performing and visual arts. It is located within the Jio World Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor