Nita Ambani offers prayer at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 18 : Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar today.

In the video, she can be seen offering prayer at the temple. She covered her head with a pink dupatta.

Meanwhile, her team Mumbai Indians is playing against Punjab Kings in Mohali, Punjab.

Recently, she spoke about the ESA (Education and Sports for All) day and why it is so special and unique for everyone in the Mumbai Indians ecosystem.

Ambani spent time with the children in the stands during the game and interacted with them about their experiences.

Speaking about the ESA initiative's significance, Nita Ambani said, "The children are bringing so much positivity and joy to the stadium. 18000 children are in the stands today from different NGOs. I believe that sport does not discriminate, and talent can come from anywhere. Maybe one of these kids will reach the pinnacle of sport and I hope they take back a lot of cherished memories from this experience and the power and courage to believe in their dreams," according to a press release from the Mumbai Indians.

Apart from her contribution to sports, she was also honoured with the 'Humanitarian Award' at the 71st Miss World finale in March.

She was felicitated with the award for her philanthropy work.

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani gave a shout-out to all the women out there.

She said, "Thank you for this honour. This honour is not just personal achievement but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us all together. Throughout my journey I have been guided by the timeless Indian principles of Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram....At Reliance Foundation, we are making a dedicated effort to empower every Indian especially women and young girls with education, health care, sports livelihood and promotion of arts and culture. I accept this award with gratitude and humility.

"Congratulations to all young women present here. You all represent hopes, dreams and aspirations for a better tomorrow....I firmly believe that women play the most important role in making the world a better place. This century belongs to women...for what women cannot do cannot be done," she added.

