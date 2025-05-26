Nita Ambani offers prayers at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 26 : Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday and offered prayers.

Nita Ambani reached the temple on Monday evening to offer prayers at the sacred Darbar Sahib. She is the owner of the Mumbai Indians.

Her visit coincided with the match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are locking horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A hard-fought fifty from Suryakumar Yadav and a vital cameo from Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 184/6 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS need to chase 185 runs in the second innings to finish their league stage on top of the points table.

Arshdeep, Jansen, and Vyshak took two wickets each, while spinner Harpreet Brar took one wicket.

In this high-stakes fixture, both Mumbai and Punjab will be hoping to end the night with two points, as a victory will guarantee a spot in Playoffs 1, while the losing side will be destined to feature in the Eliminator clash. Mumbai once again got off to a slow start in the tournament and had one victory in the opening five fixtures.

But since then, the five-time champions have been on a roll with seven wins in their last eight fixtures. MI has dominated the opposition and registered convincing wins with hardly a dent in their armour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor