Nita Ambani says Anant-Radhika wedding will pay tribute to "cradle of Indian civilization" Kashi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday, Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, visited the holy city of Kashi to seek blessings before the couple stepped into the next chapter of their lives.

In a video message detailing her visit to Varanasi, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said "For me and my family, it has always been important to seek the blessings of our devis and devtas before any auspicious beginning."

Beginning her message with "Namaskar. Jai Kashi Vishwanath," Nita Ambani said that Radhika and Anant's marriage would pay tribute to Kashi.

Reliance Foundation shared the video message stating that the homage aligns with the vision of Nita Ambani, who aims to share India's rich cultural heritage with the world.

"A few weeks back, I went to Varanasi to pray for my children, Anant and Radhika before their wedding," she said.

Visuals from the Ganga aarti and other visuals of the holy city captured during Nita Ambani's recent visit are featured in the video message.

"I have always been fascinated by Kashi, the oldest living city. The city of light. The cradle of Indian civilisation. Throughout Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations, we have tried to pay our tribute to India's glorious culture and heritage brought alive by thousands of artisans, kaarigars, weavers and craftspeople," Nita Ambani said.

She added, "I am delighted to proudly reimagine and present the purity, positivity and beauty of our ancestors. The grace of our gods and goddesses, the blessings of our priests and sages, the piousness of our rituals and traditions."

In the video, Nita Ambani is also seen interacting with local vendor Rajesh, whom she promised to invite to the wedding. "Namaste. It's a pleasure to see you here," she is seen greeted him and relishing some food.

The video ends with Nita Ambani saying, "Paavan hai ye Nagri, Kashi Nagri."

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is set to get married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today.

Ahead of the four-day wedding extravaganza, festivities had begun in March this year with a pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat, which saw performances by pop superstar Rihanna among other global and Indian celebrities.

There were further celebrations with the Ambanis hosting a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples. At the Sangeet ceremony hosted by the Ambani family saw perfomances by a constellation of celebrities including global pop star Justin Bieber.

Previous events have included a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony, a Grah Shanti Puja.

Meanwhile ahead of the wedding this evening the Jio World Centre venue buzzed with an array of high-profile attendees.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and South Indian star Ram Charan have all been spotted arriving in the city for the celebrations.

Reality television stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian also touched down in Mumbai earlier today, with Kim spotted in an elegant outfit, while Khloe opted for a casual look. Their presence has generated excitement on social media, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the high-profile wedding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor