Nita Ambani welcomes Kim Kardashian with heartwarming gesture at Anant-Radhika's 'lagna vidhi' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai became a convergence of Indian traditions and global celebrity status as Nita Ambani warmly welcomed Kim Kardashian to the extravagant celebration.

In a touching moment that underscored the fusion of international star power with Indian hospitality, Nita Ambani was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Kim Kardashian and renowned jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz as she welcomed them to the 'Lagna Vidhi' ceremony of Radhika and Anant.

The trio's presence added an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the already star-studded affair.

Kim Kardashian, stunning in a red saree, expressed her delight about attending the event through her Instagram stories, sharing glimpses of her Mumbai experience.

She revealed their filming for 'The Kardashians' in Mumbai, offering fans an exclusive look at their perspective on India.

The Kardashian sisters' stay at the iconic Taj Colaba and their adventurous auto-rickshaw ride around the city further highlighted their enthusiasm for Indian culture.

Earlier in the day, Kim and Khloe Kardashian embraced a quintessential Mumbai experience with an auto-rickshaw ride, capturing their spontaneous exploration of the city's vibrant streets on social media.

Their enthusiastic participation in local traditions resonated with followers worldwide, amplifying the wedding's international allure.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, renowned for its opulence and guest list featuring global celebrities, saw the presence of stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous Bollywood personalities.

Newlywed Radhika Merchant dazzled throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika chose a striking sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

Accompanied by heirloom jewellery adorned with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika's appearance epitomized elegance and cultural richness.

Her attire and accessories, meticulously curated by experts, added to the splendour of the event, captivating all in attendance.

The celebrations will continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

