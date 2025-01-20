Nita, Mukesh Ambani pose for pictures at President-elect Trump's reception

Washington DC [US], January 20 : Ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani attended the private reception in Washington on Sunday.

On Monday, new pictures of the two from the event were shared.For the event, the Reliance Industries Chairman wore a formal black suit which he paired with a white shirt and a tie with a subtle pattern.

Nita Ambani, on the other hand, looked elegant in a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, designed with motifs inspired by the temples of Kanchipuram.

The custom-made saree, woven by National Award-winning master artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, featured intricate and meticulously chosen motifs like the Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle symbolizing Lord Vishnu), Mayil (representing immortality and divinity), and the mythical Sorgavasal animal trails (embodying the charm of India's rich folklore).

Complementing this masterpiece was a 200-year-old rare Indian pendant crafted in Southern India - a parrot-shaped treasure encrusted with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls set in gold Kundan technique with red and green enamel.

Earlier on Sunday, Nita Ambani and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani extended their congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump at the private reception in Washington DC ahead of his inauguration.

The Ambanis expressed their hope for deeper India-US relations to the president-elect and wished him a transformative second term of leadership at the White House. The power couple further emphasised the potential for progress and collaboration between the two nations and the world during his presidency.

The couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, according to an official involved with planning the event. The couple will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials.

The Ambanis arrived in Washington DC, on January 18. The inaugural events started on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

