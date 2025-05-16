Nitanshi Goel marks her Cannes 2025 debut with heartfelt tribute to legendary Bollywood icons

Cannes [France], May 16 : Making an unforgettable first impression at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, actress Nitanshi Goel made her red carpet debut with a powerful homage to the golden age of Indian cinema.

The 17-year-old actress, known for her breakout role in the Oscar-shortlisted 'Laapataa Ladies', stepped into the global spotlight on Thursday with elegance and poise.

Dressed in a custom ivory saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma, Nitanshi's ensemble served as a heartfelt tribute to the women who shaped the legacy of Hindi cinema.

Adorned with hairpins bearing the faces of screen legends like Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Sridevi, the young actress carried with her a lineage of cinematic brilliance onto one of the world's most prestigious stages.

Shrey and Urja styled Nitanshi's first look, which was complemented by an intricately beaded blouse crafted with pearls and delicate embroidery, echoing the aesthetic of heirloom Indian fashion. Accessories were kept minimal.

Later that evening, Nitanshi made a second appearance on the red carpet in a striking black gown adorned with gold embroidery by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

Nitanshi was present at Cannes for the screening of 'Dossier 137'. Her Cannes debut comes alongside a wave of Indian talent at this year's festival, including 'All We Imagine As Light' director Payal Kapadia, Chhaya Kadam.

Actor Anupam Kher is in France for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where his film 'Tanvi The Great' is set to be screened on May 17.

Apart from this, Karan Johar's 'Homebound' and legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' are also set to be screened at Cannes.

