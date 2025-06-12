Nitanshi Goel shares special childhood memory as she celebrates 18th birthday

Mumbai, June 12 Actress Nitanshi Goel, who is known for her work in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is celebrating her 18th birthday on Thursday. On the occasion, the actress took a walk down the memory lane, and recollected her best birthday celebration when her parents organised a Barbie-themed party for her at their home.

The actress spoke with IANS, and shared her best childhood birthday memory that she still loves, and finds the joy in.

Speaking with IANS, the actress said, “That would definitely be the one where my parents surprised me with a Barbie-themed party at home! All my friends were there, we had a magician, games, and my favourite pink cake. I remember feeling like the happiest girl in the world. That day still makes me smile”.

She further mentioned how she is planning to spend her special day, as she said, “This year, I’m keeping it simple and heartfelt. I’ll start the day with some quiet time with my family, who’ve been my biggest strength always. Later, I’ll meet a few close friends, maybe cut a cake or two (laughs). I also love spending part of my birthday giving back, so I plan to visit a children’s shelter, it fills my heart in the most beautiful way”.

When asked about how the meaning of birthdays has changed for her over the years, the actress said that for her, now birthdays are about gratitude.

She told IANS, “As a child, birthdays were all about balloons, cake, return gifts and excitement. Now, they’ve become more about gratitude, pausing to reflect on how far I’ve come, and how much love I’ve received. With every passing year, I value experiences and the people around me even more than the celebration itself”.

She also spoke about her expectations from the year, as she shared, “I wish for growth, in my craft, in my understanding of the world, and as a human being”.

“I want to challenge myself with meaningful roles, work with people who inspire me, and tell stories that leave an impact. And above all, I hope to stay grounded and grateful, no matter where life takes me”, she added.

