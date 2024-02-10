Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan' Locks This Actress for Shurpanakha's Role

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been in the news for a long time. It is well known that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of 'Ram', he has also started work for it. The names of Sai Pallavi and Janhvi Kapoor are coming up for the role of 'Sita' in this film. Yash has got the role of 'Raavan' while Sunny Deol has got the role of 'Hanuman'. There were many discussions about which actress will play the role of 'Shurpanakha' in this film, but now it is reported that the name of that actress has also been finalized.

Nitesh Tiwari has found 'Shurpanakha' for his Ramayana. According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers are in talks with soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh. Actually, Rakul and Nitesh were in talks for a few days and now the casting for 'Shurpanakha' has been done. She is one of the most important characters in the Ramayana, as 'Shurpanakha' was responsible for the war between Lord Rama and Ravana.

Awaiting official announcement

However, neither the producer nor Rakul Preet Singh has given any information yet. After this news, fans are now waiting for the official announcement from the makers. If reports are to be believed, Rakul has already done a look test for the character and if everything goes according to plan, Ramayan will be the first film she will start shooting for after her marriage to Jackie Bhagnani.

When will Rakul Preet and Jackie get married?

Rakul Preet Singh to marry actor Jackie Bhagnani. According to reports, Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh will get married on February 21, 2024 in Goa. Only family members and close people of both will attend this wedding.