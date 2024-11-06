Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' epic: Ranbir Kapoor-led drama confirmed for 2026, 2027 releases

New Delhi [India], November 6 : In a landmark announcement on Wednesday, renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated adaptation of the 'Ramayana' has officially been confirmed, with the film set to release in two parts.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first instalment slated for release in 2026 and the second part will release in 2027.

Namit Malhotra, who has previously worked on several high-profile Hollywood projects including 'Dune' and 'Inception', shared the news on his official X handle, expressing his excitement for the project.

In a heartfelt message accompanying the film's first poster, he wrote, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture - our RAMAYANAfor people across the world."

The poster, revealed by Malhotra, features a striking image of an arrow against a fiery sky, symbolizing the power and grandeur of the ancient Indian epic.

The poster's design hints at the epic battle that forms the heart of the 'Ramayana' saga.

He further added, "Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence... Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family."

Nitesh Tiwari, known for his work on 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore', will direct the two-part film.

Both parts of the movie will be released during the Diwali festivalPart 1 in 2026 and Part 2 in 2027.

