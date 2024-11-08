Nitin Chauhaan Passes Away: 35-Year Old Actor Of Crime Patrol and Splitsvilla Fame Dies of Suspected Suicide

TV actor Nitin Chauhaan, aged 35, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. He was well-known for his appearances in shows like Dadagiri 2, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Crime Patrol, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Nitin, originally from Aligarh, UP, made his last on-screen appearance in SAB TV's Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. His co-stars from the show, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh, confirmed the heartbreaking news of his death.

Nitin’s father has traveled to Mumbai to claim his son’s body. According to Nitin’s close friend Kuldeep, the family informed them this morning about his passing, revealing that the cause of death is suspected to be suicide. Kuldeep shared his shock, saying, "We were supposed to meet next month in Delhi and had planned a trip to Khatu Shyam Ji's temple. This news is unbelievable."

He added, "We are with the family now, waiting for Nitin’s father, who is arriving in Mumbai at 10 pm to take his son's remains back to Delhi. We hope he reaches here by 4-5 am. Last month, Nitin had made plans to visit Rajasthan, and he would frequently travel between Mumbai and Delhi. He was such an important part of our lives. Nitin was always the one who made sure we were comfortable during our trips."

Speaking about Nitin’s suicide, Kuldeep expressed that he had no idea Nitin was struggling emotionally, saying, “I wish he had called me before making this decision—I would have done anything to stop him. We shared everything with each other, and there were no financial problems. He was always the one inviting us to Mumbai, and we had great memories together. Now, all we have are those memories."

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.