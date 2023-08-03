Nitin Desai death: Police recover 11 audio clips from ND Studios

Nitin Desai, an eminent film art director, died by suicide at his ND Studios in Khalapur Raigad District on Wednesday. Eyewitness Mayur Dongre who worked on a contract basis for the Art Director's studio said, "Nitin Desai had made a big bow and arrow on the ground late night on set number 6 inside ND Studio. Later, the art director died by suicide by hanging himself at the same place as the bow and arrow." He added, "The bow and arrow was made on the ground with a rope by Desai.

According to a Republic TV report, 11 audio clips have been recovered by the cops. We have recovered 11 audio clips. He (Nitin Desai) has named a few people in those clips. He started his conversation by offering prayers and salutations to Lalbaugcha Raja. We have sent the clips for forensic." Sources said that the first sentence recorded in Desai's sound recorder was 'Laalbagh ke Raja ko mera antim pranam.' According to police sources, a total of 11 audio clips recorded by Art Director Nitin Desai have been received by police from ND Studio which will now be analyzed and based on which further investigation will be done. According to sources, when Nitin Desai went to ND Studio at night, he told one of his employees that no one should roam around his bungalow.Also, he asked that the audio or sound recording he has done should be heard and given to his sister. Nitin Desai has mentioned some of the names in the audio clip. And police will be investigating it.The art director used to stay in a bungalow inside the sprawling studio. The four-time National Award winner for art direction also created sets for Slumdog Millionaire and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Some of the most notable Bollywood movies that he worked for were Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Munnabhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.