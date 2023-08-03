Nitin Desai's death mystery deepens, cops find tape recorder

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Assembly on Thursday that Rashesh Shah and his ARC Edelweiss company would also be investigated in connection with the alleged suicide of art director Nitin Desai. The announcement came after Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar demanded that the inquiry into Desai’s death must not be carried out from a larger perspective. He said that Desai had made a name for himself in the field of art direction with his talent and accomplishments.

It is tragic that the winner of four national awards had to end his life in this manner. He had taken a loan of Rs 180 crore on the ND Studio, which rose to Rs 252 crore. This brings to the spotlight the functioning of the lending system by one Rashesh Shah and his ARC Edelweiss company,” he said. He also said that he was aware of two more cases against the same lender and that he would submit them to the home minister. Meanwhile, tape recorder has also been found by the police which is believed to be carrying a suicide note. Desai was noted for his innovative studio design and had collaborated with filmmakers like as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.He was famed for his work in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), and Devdas (2003), Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).He had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Art Direction and four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.