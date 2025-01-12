Nitin Gadkari calls 'Emergency' Authentic and Excellent, Encourages Everyone to Watch Kangana Ranaut's Directorial

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a special screening of the much-talked-about 'Emergency' in Nagpur, hosted by actor-director Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher. Directed by Kangana, Emergency plunges deep into one of India's most controversial and turbulent chapters, an era when democracy was suspended, and the nation stood at a crossroads. With Kangana’s commanding portrayal of Indira Gandhi and a stellar cast featuring Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan among others, the outing takes viewers on an intense political journey, exploring the high-stakes battle between unchecked power and the soul of democracy itself.

Talking about his experience Nitin Gadkari shared a post on his social media where he wrote," Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history."Responding to his wish Kangana wrote," Thank you so much for your precious time sir 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳"

Nitin Gadkari was visibly floored by the film’s authentic narrative and the gripping performances. Emergency’s attention to detail, its nuanced portrayal of pivotal moments in history, and its exploration of political maneuvering clearly struck a chord with the leader.

Written and directed by Kangana herself, Emergency delves into one of the most controversial periods in Indian history. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final on-screen performance.

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, Emergency promises to be a cinematic spectacle. With music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, and dialogues penned by the acclaimed Ritesh Shah, the film is set to hit the theaters on 17th January 2025.