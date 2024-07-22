Nitin Goswami uses 'toner, moisturiser, eye cream, sunscreen' before applying makeup

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Nitin Goswami believes it’s important to take care of one’s skin, and revealed that he follows a routine before applying makeup.

Nitin, who is currently seen in 'Deewani', shared: "I use a toner, moisturiser, eye cream, and then sunscreen before applying makeup. I've been following this routine for years, and I've noticed my skin looks much better compared to some of my co-actors and friends who are my age. This difference is because I use good-quality products."

The actor explained that he has been using makeup for a while to enhance his appearance and doesn't shy away from admitting it, even in front of his friends.

Talking about the same, Nitin said: "These days, even men are using makeup, which wasn't common before. Now, when I go to a party, event, or any place where I want to look good, I use makeup. It's important to use makeup, and I make sure to use products that are good for my skin. Whether the products are expensive or not doesn't matter as long as they are from good brands that don't harm the skin."

“Many of my friends say they don't use makeup because they believe it is only for women. But I always tell them that men's skin needs care just like women's skin does. Taking care of your skin is important, and I've been doing it for many years,” he added.

Produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms, the show stars Nitin as Parth, Aditi Sanwal as Meera, and Sherish Ali as Payal.

'Deewani' airs on Dangal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor