Nitin Mukesh shares glimpse of his ‘laadki’ Nurvi doing ‘Gharonda Poojan’

Mumbai, Oct 22 Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh has shared a glimpse of granddaughter Nurvi doing ‘Gharonda Poojan’ at home.

Nitin took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture, where his “darling laadki” is seen dressed in Indian wear sitting on the floor and smiling at the camera. She is arranging several small clay diyas on the floor.

“DADUN'S "LAADKI" DARLING NURVI, DOING GHARONDA POOJAN (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

‘Gharonda Poojan’ symbolises building and worshipping a home, representing prosperity, family unity, and devotion to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. During the Gharonda Poojan, children and women build small earthen houses decorated with diyas, rangoli and flowers among other things.

Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh. It was in 2017 when Neil married Rukmini. A year later he went on to announce via Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child.

On September 20, Neil penned a heartfelt note for Nurvi, who turned seven-years-old.

The 43 -year-old actor took to Instagram, where he shared a string of adorable pictures of her daughter. Some images also featured his wife Rukmini and from the days his daughter was just a baby.

“My life. Love you the most in this world my darling daughter Nurvi. Happy 7th Birthday my jaan. Have the best year ahead. God bless you with all the happiness. #2025 #birthdaygirl #papas #love #unconditionallove,” Neil wrote as the caption.

Neil’s latest release is Ek Chatur, a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

