Nitin Mukesh sheds light on the bond his father Mukesh shared with Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai, May 6 Well-known singer Nitin Mukesh, son of famous singer Mukesh, recalled the bond his father shared with Lata Mangeshkar, on the show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa'.

He says: "Mukeshji used to call Lataji 'Didi'. He used to tell me that I call him Didi so that the coming generations understand that you can't call her by her name. She is a legend and you have to call her 'Didi'."

The singer adds: "Didi knew my father Mukeshji from the age of 14-15 years. She used to tie rakhi to my father as a sister would. I remember I was 4-5 years old and would accompany my father to the song recording studios just to get a glimpse of her."

"She was a thin, beautiful woman who used to wear a white saree and used to have 2 plaits and would sing like Ma Saraswati," he concludes.

The eight-episode series 'Naam Reh Jaayega' airs on Star Plus.

