Nitin Mukesh to Ustad Zakir Hussain, celebs pay last respects to iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : The entire country is grief-stricken by the demise of iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani. Several celebrities including Nitin Mukesh, Ustad Zakir Hussain and others paid their last respect at his funeral.

His rituals and last rite rituals were held in Mumbai.

Dalip Tahil and Ila Arun attended the last rites and bid adieu to the radio icon.

Ustad Zakir arrived to bid adieu to Ameen Sayani.

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh also snapped at the funeral.

Music director Anandji Virji Shah paid his last respects.

Ameen Sayani passed away after a heart attack late on Tuesday. The news left the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and became a household name for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

Sayani became extremely well-known for his popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala', which entertained people over a long period.

Sayani's Geetmala showcased well-known Hindi film music, captivated listeners and became a national phenomenon. His distinctive introduction "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon (Hello everyone, this is your host and friend Ameen Sayani)made him recognisable to millions of listeners and even came to be emulated.

He produced and featured in over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Sayani was also a part of several movies including 'Bhoot Bungla', 'Teen Devian', 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl'.

His demise left a void that can never be filled and his voice will keep echoing long into the future.

