Nitish Rana Likely to Return to Delhi Team for Upcoming Domestic Season After Two-Year Stint With Uttar Pradesh

Former Delhi captain Nitish Rana is likely to return to the Delhi squad for the upcoming domestic cricket season following a two-year stint with Uttar Pradesh. "Left-handed batter Nitish Rana is likely to again represent Delhi in the upcoming domestic cricket season after applying for an NOC with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA)," sources told IANS.

The 31-year-old left-handed batter had shifted from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh in 2023 but struggled to perform in the 2024-25 season. He scored only 111 runs in nine matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he featured in just two games and managed 17 runs. Following a string of low scores, Rana was dropped from the Ranji Trophy team after scoring 150 runs in four matches.

Rana also had a poor run in the 2025 Indian Premier League. Representing Rajasthan Royals, who bought him for Rs 4.20 crore, he scored only 217 runs in 11 matches.

While Rana’s return to Delhi does not assure him a spot in the playing eleven, he is expected to take part in the second season of the Delhi Premier League. The tournament will feature eight teams this year.