Nivetha Thomas-starrer family drama ‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’ to release on September 6

Hyderabad, Aug 25 Actress Nivetha Thomas’s upcoming family drama titled “35-Chinna Katha Kaadu” is all set to release on September 6.

“35-Chinna Katha Kaadu”, delves into the intricate dynamics of family bonds, focusing on the conflict between two siblings with contrasting perspectives on life.

Nivetha plays a central role as a middle-class woman caught between her own aspirations and familial duties. The film explores how these conflicting views shape their relationships and impact their lives.

The cast includes Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film is produced by Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions with a modest budget , and directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu promises to deliver an emotionally engaging experience.

Nivetha started her career as a child actress, acting in the popular serial “My Dear Bootham”. After that, she played the role of Jayaram's daughter in “Veruthe Oru Bharya”. She was then roped in for a few Tamil and Malayalam films including “Chaappa Kurish” and “Thattathin Marayathu” and “Poraali”.

Nivetha made her Telugu film debut with “Gentleman” in 2016. She was then seen in a string of hits such as “Romans”, “Jilla”, “Papanasam”, “Ninnu Kori”, “Jai Lava Kusa”, “118”, “Brochevarevarura,” “V”, “Vakeel Saab”, which was the Telugu remake of the Hindi film “Pink” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

She was also seen in “Darbar”, where she played Rajinikanth's daughter and “Saakini Daakini” directed by Sudheer Varma. The film was aTelugu remake of the Korean film “Midnight Runners”, starring Regina Cassandra.

