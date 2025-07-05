Nivin Pauly to share screen with 'Premalu' actress Mamitha Baiju in romantic tale 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The 'Bangalore Days' fame actor Nivin Pauly and 'Premalu' actress Mamitha Baiju are set to share screen for a romantic film titled 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', to be directed by Girish AD.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Bhavana Studios, the official production banner of the film, shared the news of Baiju and Pauly starrer film. It is the production house's sixth movie project.

"Super Excited to share that Bhavana Studios is teaming up with Girish AD for Production No.6, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', a Romantic tale starring Nivin Pauly & Mamitha Baiju in the lead. Production kicks off this September," wrote Bhavana Studios on Instagram.

The makers announced the lead cast, producers and other important crew members of the film by mentioning their names on the cassettes.

As per the post, 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will be jointly produced by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

It is jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. The music of the movie is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography will be handled by Ajmal Sabu.

The movie will be edited by Akash Joseph Varghese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Studios (@bhavanastudios)

The fans are eager to watch Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in a romantic tale, as both actors are known for their romantic dramas, such as 'Premam' and 'Premalu' respectively.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' marks the third collaboration of actress Mamitha Baiju with director Girish AD after 'Premalu' and 'Super Sharanya'.

Fahad Faasil, who is set to produce the movie, was last seen in the film 'Pushpa 2'. It also starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor