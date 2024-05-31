Niyati Fatnani opts for pole dance workout for 'KKK14': 'Helps me build a stronger core'

Mumbai, May 31 Actress Niyati Fatnani, one of the contestants in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 14, is taking a unique and unconventional approach to fitness by opting for pole dance workouts.

The diva, known for her work in 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', has harnessed the power of this physically demanding art form to sculpt her body and strengthen her mind for the challenges that lie ahead in the stunt-based reality show.

Talking about her secret fitness routine, Niyati shared: "Pole dance workouts inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and explore a typical path to fitness. I feel at peace when I’m in the studio, doing my pole workouts and dancing my heart out. It relieves my stress and helps me build a stronger core."

"While pole dancing looks graceful to others, there's a lot of hard work behind the scenes. Some days, my muscles are stretched to the limit, and my skin gets pulled, but it only makes me stronger. Pole dancing requires grace, agility, and immense focus -- qualities that will come in handy as I take on the challenging tasks on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'," said Niyati, who has also featured in the web series 'Dear Ishq'.

The actress concluded by saying, "I hope viewers enjoy watching my performances and get inspired to try something new and daring for their fitness routines.”

The new season is themed 'Darr ki nayi kahaaniyaan' in Romania.

The participants of this season include Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' will air soon on Colors.

