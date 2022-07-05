Niyati Fatnani plays dhaba owner's daughter in 'Channa Mereya'

Mumbai, July 5 TV actress Niyati Fatnani, who will be seen as a vivacious girl, Jinni, in 'Channa Mereya', talks about her character in the show.

Niyati plays Jinni, who is full of life. She and her family run a dhaba in Amritsar.

The 'Nazar' actress said: "I'm very excited to play Jinni, a lively young lady who is full of life. Jinni Grewal lives in her own chaotic bubble. She and her entire family runs a Dhaba in Amritsar that is extremely popular due to 'Jinni ke haathon ka swaad', and it's not just the food Jinni serves, but also the love and 'apnapan' she shares with the customers."

Niyati added: "Jinni is looking for something beyond her culinary abilities and lively giggles. She's like a bright star, always shining and spreading light. A star whose core is secretly seeking warmth in this cold world. I'm overjoyed and supremely elated to take on this role, and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do.

The show features two main leads, one of whom is Karan Wahi, who will play Aditya and Niyati Fatnani, on the other hand, will play the role of Jinni.

Produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment, 'Channa Mereya' will be airing on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor