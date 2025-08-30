NMACC India Weekend postponed ahead of September opening due to "unforeseen circumstances"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : The NMACC India Weekend has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," announced Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India on Saturday.

The grand cultural celebrations were set to take place in New York City on September 12, 2025.

A statement issued on the official Instagram handle of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India stated, "Over the past many months, we have poured our hearts into this celebration - working with some of India's most extraordinary talents to bring a slice of our country's rich culture and creativity to New York. Every detail was crafted with love, and many of you have been part of this journey with us. We were eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic together, which makes this decision all the most difficult."

Further in the statement, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani shared her assurance that NMACC India Weekend will return to its stage in New York.

Calling it a "dream close to her heart" which aims to celebrate Indian culture on the global stage, she continued, "This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing the NMACC experience to New York at a later date. I am deeply grateful to every artist, guest, sponsor, partner, well-wisher, and all the friends of NMACC for their trust and continued support. NMACC remains dedicated to our vision of bringing the best of the world to India and showcasing the best of India to the world. We will return with renewed joy, pride, and purpose."

The NMACC India weekend was previously scheduled to commence on September 12, at the David H Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India's largest theatrical production, 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947, a release said earlier.

The NMACC India Weekend was also also set to take over Damrosch Park from September 12-14.

