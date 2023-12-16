"No disrespect": Justin Timberlake tells crowd before singing 'Cry Me a River'

Washington [US], December 16 : Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gave a quick disclaimer before singing his 2002 breakup ballad 'Cry Me a River' during his hour-long performance to a celebrity-studded crowd at the inauguration of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, reported People.

"No disrespect," he told the crowd which included his wife Jessica Biel, 41 as he launched into the track, which was slammed by his ex-Britney Spears in her bombshell memoir 'The Woman in Me'.

'Cry Me a River' is the second single from his debut solo album Justified. It incorporates lyrics about infidelity, and the music video for the song, which was also released that year, portrays a woman who remarkably resembles Spears.

"I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story," Spears wrote in her memoir. "I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realised the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day."

Before ending their relationship in March 2002, Spears and Timberlake dated for several years. According to Timberlake's 2018 book Hindsight, he created the song in two hours because of his "strong" emotions at the time.

"I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. That feeling inspired me to write 'Cry Me a River,'" he wrote at the time.

After receiving criticism from fans, Timberlake made a public apology for how he had treated Spears in February 2021.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others ... I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post after the release of Framing Britney Spears, an unauthorised New York Times documentary that included, in part, a section exploring his former relationship with Spears and the fallout from Timberlake and Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl set.

He ended the show with "Mirrors," a love song he has previously said was inspired by Biel, who was on her feet throughout the evening singing and dancing along, including to "Cry Me a River."

Afterwards, Timberlake joined other celebritiesincluding Tom Brady, Cher and moreto roll the first dice as the property opened its doors to the public at midnight. Timberlake and Biel then continued the celebrations at LIV nightclub, where they held court behind the DJ booth, mingling with friends, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor