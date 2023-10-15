No lazy Sunday for Shahid Kapoor, actor dishes out fitness goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Shahid Kapoor is quite a fitness freak. He rarely skips a day at the gym.

On Sunday, he dished out major fitness goals as he shared a picture from the gym.

In the snap, the 'Haider' star can be seen flaunting his biceps while standing in front of a dumbbell rack.

"Happy Sunday," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in 2024.

Shahid will also be seen in 'Farzi 2'. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

