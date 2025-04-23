'No Limit To Pain and Anger': Veteran Actor Anupam Kher Breaks Down Over Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video)

Terror attack on tourist in Pahalgam on Tuesday has shocked everyone. This attack is perhaps the deadliest attack in the valley after the Pulwama attack in 2019. In this attack at least 26 people lost their life. Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who has time to time express his views on social media has opened up about his feelings about the current situation in Kashmir, he shared a video message on his social media account.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher became very emotional about the Pahalgam terror attack. Sharing a video on social media platform 'X', he said, "In Pahalgam, Hindus have been massacred. Hindus have been killed piece by piece, they are saddened, but there is no limit to anger and anger. I have seen this happening to Kashmiri Hindus in my life. The Kashmir files were a small story that was told by many people as propaganda."

He said, "Killing people who came from different parts of India for holidays by asking their religion, there are no words to say about it. I can't forget the picture of that woman, who is sitting next to her husband's dead body. I listened to the interview of Pallavi, in which she was saying that when the terrorists killed my husband, I said to kill myself and my daughter, but they didn't do it, because maybe they wanted to convey some message."

Demanding strict action from the government, Anupam Kher said, "I want to request the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and the entire government that this time the terrorists should be taught such a lesson that they will not be able to do such an act for the next seven lives."

He said, "Before making the video, I thought many times, it's not that I didn't want to express my emotions, but I wanted to control my words and not break my limits. Such behavior is wrong in any part of the world."