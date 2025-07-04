"No matter what I do", Uorfi Javed Responds to Online Hate comments Amid The Traitors Win (See Post)

Social media influencer and actress Uorfi Javed won the prime show The Traitor giving tough competition to Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Anushla Kapoor and other celebrity contestant. Urfoi managed to prove being innocent She and Nikita, beat the ‘traitors’ and bagged the trophy. Following the win she went through massive social media trolling. While clapping at trollers Urofi shared a series of abusive comments which she received in DMs.

Uorfi posted a series of screen shot featuring her Instagram Dms and wrote a post which read, "When we you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this but this time it’s not because of my clothes but because I won a show . Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win you resort to abusing and threatening . These are the most decent ones I uploaded ."

Influencers further added that, "No matter what I do , people just love hating and abusing . Harsh ko na Nikalti toh Pyar me andhi, harsh ko nikal Diya toh dhokhebaaz. Purav ko Jeetne deti toh bewakoof, nahi jeetne diya toh cheater . Hate has never stopped me before , it never will now."

Uorfi on winning Traitors

Uorfi took to her social media handle and recalled her challenging journey from Bigg Boss to The Traitors. She dropped a transition video from the time when host Karan Johar eliminated her from Bigg Boss, and recently announced her as the winner of The Traitors. Sharing the video, Uorfi wrote, "From losing big boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning the traitors. The journey wasn’t easy, how many times I’ve cried, I’ve had so many breakdowns, wanted to give up, wanted to leave everything and run away. Being called names, getting death, rape threats, the online hate, the offline hate but I never stopped. Maybe the universe knew I needed this."

Among all the participants, Uorfi Javed won hearts for her no-nonsense attitude and the ability to not tolerate any disrespect. Her unapologetic way of playing the game on her own terms made her a standout among all other contestants, and a deserving winner too.