"No mediation": Karnataka Film Chamber demands apology; Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' release hits snag

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 : The ongoing controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan's movie 'Thug Life' has taken a new turn, with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) reaffirming its demand for an apology from the actor.

The dispute revolves around Haasan's controversial remarks at the audio launch of the film in Chennai, where he suggested that "Kannada is born out of Tamil."

After a meeting with film industry representatives, KFCC President M Narasimhalu emphasised the chamber's firm stance on the issue, stating that the actor's comments have angered both the government and pro-Kannada organisations.

He insisted that Haasan must apologise to the people of Karnataka for his remarks before any further discussion could take place.

"He has spoken about our language, and the government, pro-Kannada organisations, everyone is angry. He should apologise. Let him come and discuss," Narasimhalu said.

He further added that the KFCC was not prepared to make any decisions or offer mediation without an apology from Haasan.

He said that the KFCC's stance is clear: no mediation or resolution can take place without Haasan acknowledging the hurt caused by his statement.

"We want an apology from Kamal Haasan. There are rules, and this concerns four states," Narasimhalu said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing of the petition concerning the release of 'Thug Life' to June 10, 2025.

The court had previously intervened after the KFCC decided to block the film's release in the state due to the controversy surrounding Haasan's comments.

The film's producers filed the petition seeking a court order to allow the release of 'Thug Life' as scheduled on June 5, 2025.

The court noted that Haasan's letter to the KFCC in response to their demand did not include the word "apology," further complicating the matter.

The court has provided time for dialogue between the petitioners and the KFCC, allowing the producers to engage with the film body in an attempt to resolve the issue.

In the interim, the producers have agreed not to release the movie in Karnataka until the matter is settled.

In an attempt to quell the rising tensions, Kamal Haasan addressed the KFCC in a heartfelt letter. He clarified that his remarks, made at the Thug Life audio launch, were misunderstood and taken out of context.

Haasan explained that his words were spoken out of "genuine affection" for Dr. Rajkumar's family and were intended to convey unity, not to belittle Kannada.

"It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launchspoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumarhas been misunderstood and taken out of context," Haasan wrote.

He emphasised his respect for the Kannada language, and said, "Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. My love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue."

Haasan also reiterated his support for all Indian languages, including Kannada, and urged that his statement be viewed in the spirit of unity and respect for the people of Karnataka.

He expressed regret for the embarrassment caused to Shiva Rajkumar, who had attended the event, and emphasised that his intention was never to divide communities but to strengthen bonds through cinema.

As the legal battle continues, Kamal Haasan remains hopeful that the controversy will be resolved amicably and that 'Thug Life' will be able to release as planned in Karnataka.

He expressed confidence that the situation would ultimately strengthen his relationship with the people of the state.

"Cinema must remain a bridge between peoplenever a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement," Haasan said.

He added, "I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor