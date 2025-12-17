No More Tears is My Life's Purpose: Somy Ali On Creating Awareness Around Abuse and Violence

Former Bollywood actor Somy Ali started her non-profit organization No More Tears in 2006. Her aim was to rescue and assist victims of abuse, violence, and trafficking. She shared that for her it's not charity but a promise. She said, "No More Tears is my life’s purpose. It is far more than a charity; it is a heartfelt promise. A promise that no woman, man, or child who comes to us will ever walk alone, no matter how dark their situation is. We don’t hand out pamphlets, and we don’t simply tell survivors to 'stay strong.'"

She shared that their approach is immediate and action-driven. She said, "We remove victims from danger the same day, sometimes within the same hour, ensuring that their safety is never delayed. Once they are out of harm’s way, we provide everything that every human being deserves: safety, therapy, legal assistance, relocation, and education." "Above all, we restore their dignity. No More Tears is not built on pity—it is built on love, compassion, and decisive action," she added.

No More Tears comes from a very personal space for Somy. She said, "People often assume activists are born through ideology or formal understanding, but many of us rise from our own suffering. As a teenager, I experienced abuse, and I know what it feels like when your voice is stolen and you are forced into silence. Those experiences shaped me deeply." "Years later, when I saw survivors arriving in the United States with no support system, no money, no family, and no language skills—something inside me ignited. I told myself, 'I will never let another woman go through what I went through.' That moment of determination became the seed that grew into No More Tears," she added.

To date, they have helped over 50,000 lives. Somy shared, "Not just supported temporarily—completely transformed. When I say 50,000, I don’t think of it as a statistic. I see 50,000 stories of courage, 50,000 new beginnings, and 50,000 human beings who regained control over their future." "Each time I say that number, I pause. It is a reminder that goodness still exists in the world and that people are still willing to care, to donate, and to stand with survivors in their darkest moments," she added.

She stressed creating more awareness around abuse and violence and said, "Abuse isn’t slowing down; it is evolving, and so our efforts must evolve too. We need more awareness and more conversations around violence and trauma. We need more men to speak up and stand beside women." "Educational institutions and workplaces must be trained to identify red flags early. We also need immigration policies that protect victims instead of adding to their fear. And beyond systems and institutions, we need something even simpler—kindness. Not social-media-performative kindness, but genuine human compassion," she added.

She also revealed that they often receive calls for help from survivors in Canada, especially immigrants and South Asian women. She said, "The need is real and growing. I would genuinely love to build partnerships in Toronto because the GTA is one of the most diverse regions in the world, and with diversity also come hidden, unspoken struggles." "I believe we can bring real change together. My best friend—who is also our VP and a board member—is Canadian from Ottawa, so I am confident that a Canadian chapter of No More Tears will happen in the near future," Somy ended.