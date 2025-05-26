No More Youtubers and Influencers? Bigg Boss 19 to Focus Only Film and TV Celebs: Reports

The makers of one of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is planning to comeback with its 19th season and a big update regarding the same is buzzing in the industry. As per the reports it is said that makers will be changing the format this time. This year Bigg Boss will not approach Youtubers and Influencers and will go with film and television celebs. Telly reporters suggest that this move of the team is to go back to more established names from the entertainment world to give show more traditional celebrity driven approach.

However the official list of the contestant or whom makers are targeting is not out yet but if everything goes according to the plan then the show is expected to go on air on July 19. While the format and premiere date remain unconfirmed by the channel and production house, fan speculation about potential contestants is high. Gossips TV previously reported that Bigg Boss 19 will run for approximately six months, from late July until January 2026. Salman Khan will host the show, and Bigg Boss OTT has reportedly been cancelled this year.

Digital content creators have historically thrived on Bigg Boss, with influencers like Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Rajat Dalal, and Manisha Rani gaining popularity and leaving a lasting impression through their personalities and gameplay.