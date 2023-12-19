"No one could ever love me...": Genelia wishes her 'pops' Neil D'Souza on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for her dad Neil D'Souza.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia shared an adorable picture of herself and her dad.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Bcn2mIL9y/

In the picture, Genelia is seen cutely hugging her dad and both father-daughter duo flaunted their big smiles as they pose for camera.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dear Pops, Every time I feel alone, feel inadequate, insecure, I just have to close my eyes and remember whose daughter I am..No one could ever love me, like how my dad does and that's my permanent imaginary crown I wear for life. I Love you more than I ever tell you Happy Birthday Pops."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday Uncle [?]"

Another user commented, "Lovely pic "

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

