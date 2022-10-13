"No one supports me'': Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant

Actress Urvashi Rautela has seemingly responded to allegations of her stalking Rishabh Pant. The former beauty queen, took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself wearing a saree and looking lost, presumably from a recent shoot. In her caption, she made comparisons between herself and the late Mahsa Amini. Protests have raged in Iran ever since the suspicious death of the 22-year-old in Tehran after she was detained by Iranian morality police. Urvashi said in her new post that she was being bullied and being labelled a stalker, and no cared for her or supported her. She added in her caption that a strong woman ‘feels deeply and loves fiercely’.

“First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world,” Urvashi wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. She added the hashtags ‘bring back our girls’ and ‘yes all women’ to her caption.

Rishabh had denied dating Urvashi a few years ago. Earlier in 2022, Urvashi had hinted that Rishabh had once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. She had revealed feeling bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’. She had addressed him as 'Mr RP’ in the interview.