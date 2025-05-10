No OTT release for Bhool Chuk Maaf till next hearing on June 16, rules Bombay HC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : The Bombay High Court on Saturday granted an ad-interim injunction halting Maddock Films from releasing 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' on OTT platforms before completing the agreed 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.

The decision comes after PVR Inox approached the court following Maddock Films' announcement that the movie would skip its theatrical release due to "heightened security drills across the nation" and go straight to Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

The announcement came just a day before the film's scheduled theatrical release on May 9.

"In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16only on Prime Video, worldwide," the production house said in a social media statement.

Soon after, PVR Inox approached the court, demanding that the film be released in theatres first. It stated that the last-minute change was a clear breach of their contract, which was signed on May 6, 2025. They also pointed out that the agreement included an 8-week window before the movie could be streamed online.

Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed and written by Karan Sharma, features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi together on screen for the first time.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 16.

