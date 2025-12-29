'No parties, no trips, just rest for 3 days,' says Huma Qureshi on her New Year 2026 plans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : As the New Year is just around the corner, people across the globe are busy making plans to welcome 2026. Some are planning trips, while others are getting ready to party with friends and family. However, actor Huma Qureshi seems to be choosing a very different way to welcome the New Year this time.

While speaking to ANI, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared that after a long and tiring year, she is not in the mood for celebrations or travel and only wants to rest and spend quiet time for herself.

Talking about her New Year plans, Huma mentioned that she wants to "sleep", enjoy "me time," and stay away from parties at least for the first three days. Adding how busy the year has been for her and how she wants to spend the first few days of the New Year, Huma said she just wants to "relax" without any pressure.

"I want to sleep for three days on New Year's because I've had such a busy year. I'm also going to be working on a film. So I just want three days to relax and not do anything. I'm not really a holiday person, a resolution person, or a party person. I just want to get some 'me time.' I just want to relax," Huma told ANI.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will be seen next in the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.' The action-thriller stars Yash in the lead role, with Huma playing a character named Elizabeth.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer, and Ujwal Kulkarni as editor.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, during the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor