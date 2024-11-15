No Promoting Drugs and Alcohol: Diljit Dosanjh Receives Notice From Telangana Government Ahead of Hyderabad Concert

Diljit Dosanjh has been issued a notice by the Telangana government ahead of his concert in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15. The notice requests the Punjabi singer-actor refrain from performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. It also advises against involving children in the show and cautions that loud sounds and flashing lights could be harmful to them.Diljit Dosanjh’s Hyderabad concert is part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which covers 10 cities across India. The notice was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident.

The notice highlighted that the representation, supported by video evidence, claimed Diljit Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month.Diljit Dosanjh’s India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour will visit 10 cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, and Guwahati. The tour began with a massive show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur, with the Delhi concert attracting over 35,000 attendees on a single day.

At the Jaipur concert, Diljit Dosanjh apologized to the audience for the fake ticket scam. He was quoted by India Today and said, “If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologize to that person. We have not done this. Authorities are currently investigating the matter. Stay away from those involved in the scam. Our tickets sold out so fast, even though we did not get to know.” After his concert tickets sold out almost immediately, some individuals resold them at inflated prices, while others sold counterfeit tickets.

