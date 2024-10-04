"No role bigger than this" says Khesari Lal on playing Lord Ram in 'Rajaram'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is set to portray one of the most challenging roles of his career in the upcoming film 'Rajaram'.

The film, which unveiled its first look on Friday during a press event in Mumbai, features Khesari in the role of Lord Ram, a character he calls "the most important role" of his life.

In a conversation with ANI, the actor spoke about the responsibility of playing such a revered figure saying, "There can be no bigger role in my life than this. Every person, after coming to this earth, wants to be seen as divine. So, playing the role of 'Maryada Purushottam' (the ideal man) is a huge responsibility."

Talking about the film, Khesari added, "While the world sees me as Ram in this story, I'm not ready to believe that myself. I am an artistdon't make me Ram. But the world says, 'You are our Ram.'"

"In this film, it's not just about Ram. It shows the struggles of every person who is expected to become a god-like figure. After playing this character, I realized that becoming a god is not an easy task," Khesari further added.

'Rajaram' features Khesari in a lead role, alongside Arya Babbar, Rahul Sharma, and Sonika Gowda and was shot in real locations in Ayodhya.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Technician Film Factory, with Parag Patil and R.R. Prince as producers.

Along with the poster reveal, the film's first song, "Chumma Chumma," was also shown at the event and is set to release on October 9 on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri's YouTube channel and other music streaming platforms.

The screenplay of Rajaram is written by Arvind Tiwari, with cinematography by R.R. Prince and music by Krishna Bedardi. The film's large cast also includes well-known Bhojpuri actors like K.K. Goswami, Vinod Mishra, Sanjay Mahanand, Subodh Seth, Veena Pandey, Nisha Tiwari, Amit Shukla, and Sanjay Pandey.

Meanwhile, the release date of Rajaram is yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor