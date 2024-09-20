No Room for Catfights, Sara, Janhvi, and I Uplift Each Other: Ananya Panday

In the world of Bollywood, catfights are common, leading to the belief that actresses can't be friends. However, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday frequently support each other, proving this notion wrong as they are often seen together through thick and thin.

After five years in Bollywood, Ananya Panday is puzzled by the narrative of competition among women. She believes in fostering strong female friendships and values her bond with colleagues Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. She consistently supports her friends and emphasizes the importance of creating a positive environment for women in the industry.

Reflecting on her early experiences, Ananya stated, “I have become more vocal about my beliefs. What motivates me is witnessing change—knowing that by speaking up or through cinema, I can make a difference. If even one young girl tells me she feels confident because of my authenticity, I know I’ve done my job. Seeing change keeps me going.”

She also noted, “There’s a tendency to pit women against each other, but with Sara and Janhvi, we consciously support one another in a very public way to demonstrate the true nature of female friendships."

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and has since appeared in films like Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Her latest project is the web series Call Me Bae, now available on Prime Video.