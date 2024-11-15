"No songs promoting alcohol, drugs": Diljit Dosanjh served notice by Telangana govt ahead of his concert

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 : Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to hold his concert in Hyderabad on Friday. However, a few hours before his gig, the Telangana government served him a legal notice, directing him not to sing any songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence.

Based on a representation from a resident of Chandigarh, the notice has been issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy.

"As cited by representer with video evidence that you have sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence promoting songs (CASE, Panchatara, Patiala Pegg, ) during live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 26th and 27th of October. Therefore we are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting Alchol/Drugs/Violence through songs in your live show," the notice read.

The representation, submitted with video evidence, said that the 'Ikk Kudi' hitmaker had already sung songs promoting alcohol during a live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month, the notice pointed out.

As per the notice, the programme organisers and the singer have also been requested to not "use" children on stage during the live show.

"Your concert guidelines say that children are allowed below 13yrs of age. Concert guidelines also say that concert may include loud sounds and flashing lights. Both loud music and flashing lights are harmful for children," the notice further read.

Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati' concert is scheduled to be held on Friday at 7 pm in GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road in Hyderabad.

Recently, Diljit landed in Hyderabad and took some time off his work schedule to explore the city of Nizams. He offered prayers at Shiva Temple and also visited a gurudwara to seek blessings before the start of his concert in the city.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCWn7Y5JH6G/?hl=en

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. After performing in Delhi, he entertained the audience in Jaipur with his singing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor