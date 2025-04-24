Noah Schnapp says Stranger Things finale will leave fans "truly devastated"

Washington DC [US], April 24 : The popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' is all set to come to an end with season five, and actor Noah Schnapp has hinted at a sad ending, stating that the final season will surely leave fans "devastated."

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the opening night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway show in New York, Schnapp said the finale of the show's last season will make people feel "truly devastated".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeReLSNOWzg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"People are going to be truly devastated. As sad as it was, I'm so excited to see the world's reaction to watching the finale because there's not going to be a dry eye. It's going to be sad," he said.

Earlier in December of last year, Netflix announced that the production of Stranger Things season 5 had officially wrapped. The cast of the show became teary-eyed as their journey for the final season came to an end.

According to Deadline, season 5 will pick up in the fall of 1987, over a year after the devastating events of season 4, which concluded with the villainous Vecna opening a gateway to the sinister Upside Down, wreaking havoc on Hawkins.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCCZr4iSc3F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has captivated global audiences, becoming one of Netflix's most popular and enduring shows.

The recent fourth season alone amassed a staggering 140 million views worldwide, underscoring its cultural impact and fan devotion.

Stranger Things season 5 will stream later this year on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor