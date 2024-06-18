'Nobody can replace Salman Khan', says 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' host Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, June 18 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is all set to host the upcoming season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, said on Tuesday that no one can replace Salman Khan who hosted the streaming show's second season.

Speaking to 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui at the launch of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3' here, Anil Kapoor said, “Nobody can replace Salman Khan or me. We all are just doing our jobs, and we do work as they come to us."

Later interacting with the media, the senior actor revealed the secret behind his long and successful career.

“45 saal se khada hoon yahin. Kyun? Kyunki main failure se nahi darta (I am standing here for the past 45 years. Why? Because I am not afraid of failure). I believe in trying new things. When you try new things, you’re bound to fail once in a while, but that shouldn’t bog you down," he said.

“Life is all about reinventing yourself. I have done films, television, OTT fiction... So I thought, what else could I do? And that’s when ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ happened, which is a non-fiction reality show," he added.

The actor also said that ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be completely different this time where secrets will be revealed and mysteries will be unravelled.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is all set to stream on JioCinema Premium from June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor