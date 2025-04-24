Nobody in my family has ever been associated with the Pakistani military in any way, says actress Imanvi

Chennai, April 24 Actress Imanvi, who plays the female lead in director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming film, featuring actor Prabhas, has now issued a statement in which she has refuted rumors that claimed that her dad had served in the Pakistan military.

Imanvi, who is scheduled to make her debut in Telugu cinema through the upcoming film which is being tentatively referred to as #PrabhasHanu project, posted a statement on her Instagram timeline.

The actress began the statement by expressing her sincere and heartfelt condolences for the tragic event that took place in Pahalgam.

"My heart goes out to all those who lost their lives and their loved ones. Any loss of innocent life is tragic and weighs heavy on my heart. I strongly condemn the violent acts. As someone whose mission has always been to spread light and love through art, I hope to see a day soon where we can all come together as one," she said before going on to refute rumors being spread about her identity and her family.

"I also want to address rumors and lies that have been falsely spread about my identity and my family via fake news sources and online media in order to create division and spread hate. Firstly, nobody in my family has ever been or is currently associated with the Pakistani military in any way. This and multiple other falsehoods have been fabricated by online trolls for the sole purpose of spreading hate," the actress said and expressed disappointment that even legitimate news outlets, journalists, and those on social media had failed to investigate these claims and had instead simply repeated these slanderous statements.

Imanvi said, "I am a proud Indian American who speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English. I was born in Los Angeles, California after my parents legally immigrated to the United States as youth. Soon after they became American citizens. Upon completing my university education in the USA, I pursued a career in the arts as an actor, choreographer, and dancer."

Stating that she was incredibly grateful to receive opportunities to work in the Indian film industry, the actress said, "This same film industry has been a great influence in my life, and I hope to add to the incredible legacy of the trailblazers that came before me. As someone who has Indian identity and culture running deep in my blood, I hope to use this medium as a form of unity and not divisiveness."

The actress concluded the statement saying, "As we mourn tragic loss of life, let's continue to spread love and uplift one another. Throughout history, art has been a medium that creates awareness, empathy, and connection across cultures, people, and experiences. I will work hard to ensure that this legacy carries on through my work and uplifts the experiences of my Indian heritage. Lots of love, Imanvi."

