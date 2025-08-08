"Nobody should be scared...": Preeti Jhangiani on her film 'Udaipur Files'

New Delhi [India], August 8 : After facing several hurdles, 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' has finally received the green signal.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of the film amid a plea filed by one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, Mohd Javed.

The movie, which stars Vijay Raaz,Preeti Jhangiani,Kamlesh Sawant and Mushtaq Khan, is now all set to be released this Friday. Interestingly, on Thursday, the makers held a special screening of the film in Delhi.

After attending the screening, Preeti Jhangiani told media, "This film is based on a true incident. Nobody should be scared of speaking the truth. I believe this film has shown the truth, showcasing both the positive and negative aspects of every religion. Real human nature and reality have been shown. So, I don't think anyone should have any objection...Watch the film and then form an opinion."

The film is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

